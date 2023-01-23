Brokerages Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Price Target at $64.13

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 67.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 137.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.