Brokerages Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target at $632.12

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $632.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMAB. Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,695,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 283,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,496,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $40.39 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $553.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.10 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.