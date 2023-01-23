Brokerages Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Target Price at $63.88

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.63.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Newmont Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

