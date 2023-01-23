Brokerages Set Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Price Target at $118.38

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,832 shares in the company, valued at $26,499,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 18.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $502,667,000 after buying an additional 916,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 14.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,320,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,976,000 after purchasing an additional 406,758 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 214,662 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 765,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock opened at $121.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.32. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

