Brokerages Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Target Price at $68.86

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SR opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.88. Spire has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.97 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Stories

