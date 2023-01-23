Brokerages Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Target Price at $140.80

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Valero Energy Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $142.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 28.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

