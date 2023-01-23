Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) PT at C$161.86

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$161.86.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on Waste Connections from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 price target on the stock.
Waste Connections Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$172.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$183.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$181.27. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$148.05 and a 1 year high of C$196.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
