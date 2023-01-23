Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Update

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 561,800 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 661,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $22.02 on Monday. Cadre has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). Cadre had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $111.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadre

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $599,942.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,807,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,527,373.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 2,458 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $58,942.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,638.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,389 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $599,942.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,807,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,527,373.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,630 shares of company stock worth $1,475,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Cadre by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cadre by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadre by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cadre by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDRE shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Cadre to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

