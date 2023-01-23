Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $315.00 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $374.67. The stock has a market cap of $322.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

