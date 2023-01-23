Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $83.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $647.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.50. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $93.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.83.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

