Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th.
Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $83.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $647.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.50. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $93.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp
Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile
Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.
