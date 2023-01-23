Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $83.08 on Monday. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $93.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

