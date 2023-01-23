Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Camtek to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 5,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Camtek by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

