Canaccord Genuity Group Raises STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $79.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 51,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,601.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,643,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,133,656.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 66.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 105,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $3,334,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.