Canadian National Railway (CNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. Canadian National Railway has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.69-$5.69 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNI opened at $123.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average of $119.78. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 336,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,774,000 after purchasing an additional 149,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

