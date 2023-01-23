Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,900 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 544,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 491,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $5.22 on Monday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $371.76 million, a P/E ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cantaloupe

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

In related news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart purchased 7,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at $96,112. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 12,315 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at $425,930.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart acquired 7,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 32,075 shares of company stock worth $129,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

