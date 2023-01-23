Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Stock Position Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,312 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.35% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,610.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 502,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 472,677 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $6,033,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 494,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 113,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $24.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.