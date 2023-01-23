Capital One Financial (COF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE COF opened at $104.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $160.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,252,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,706,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,133,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,631,000 after buying an additional 79,711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,585,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,148,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.18.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

