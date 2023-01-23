Capital One Financial (COF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.18 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $160.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 693.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.18.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

