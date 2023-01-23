CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,500 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 967,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Up 18.6 %
Shares of ACDSF stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.25.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile
