CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,500 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 967,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Up 18.6 %

Shares of ACDSF stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 31 December 2020, Ascendas Reit's investment properties under management stood at S$13.7 billion.

