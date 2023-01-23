Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $263.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.88.

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $227.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

