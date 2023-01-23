Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $21.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on CVCY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

