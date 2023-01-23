Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $21.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $23.99.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
