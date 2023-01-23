Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Up 2.2 %

CCS stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $68.56.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 986,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 59,853 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 108,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 535,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.