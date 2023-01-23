Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPSC shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Century Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 271,760 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 85.0% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 218,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 200,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 53,031 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a current ratio of 13.44. The firm has a market cap of $271.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

