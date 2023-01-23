Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CERS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded Cerus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. Cerus has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. Analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $48,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 224,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cerus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,501,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cerus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 54,494 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

