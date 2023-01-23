ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $20.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of CHPT opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.65. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.35 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 82.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $37,309.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 637,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,277.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $37,309.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 637,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,277.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 736,621 shares of company stock worth $7,362,337 in the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

