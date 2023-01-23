Chemung Financial (CHMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.82 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 28.81%. On average, analysts expect Chemung Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $47.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $223.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.07. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade purchased 700 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

