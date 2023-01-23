Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,862 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.0% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Chevron worth $379,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,405,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,344,000 after purchasing an additional 592,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $180.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.48. The stock has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

