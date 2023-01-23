Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp

WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $180.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.48. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $122.84 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

