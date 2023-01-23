Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,932 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after buying an additional 68,726 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.40.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

