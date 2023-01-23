CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,695 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 83.8% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.68.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $103.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average is $152.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

