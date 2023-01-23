CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 5,869 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $84.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.66.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

