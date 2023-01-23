CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $85,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $180.90 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $122.84 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.48. The stock has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

