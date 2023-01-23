CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $245.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $301.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

