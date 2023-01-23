CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,402 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 353.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,052,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,998,000 after purchasing an additional 820,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $64.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.12.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

