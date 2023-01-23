Cidel Asset Management Inc. Invests $325,000 in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Bragg Gaming Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRAG. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 70,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bragg Gaming Group ( NASDAQ:BRAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.07 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bragg Gaming Group Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRAG. Benchmark assumed coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$15.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

