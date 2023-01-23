Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $95.00 at Barclays

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $86.29 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 69.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after buying an additional 89,612 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

