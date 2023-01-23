Citigroup Raises FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $148.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $138.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.82.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. FMC has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 112.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after buying an additional 401,978 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 30.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,566,000 after buying an additional 398,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after buying an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

