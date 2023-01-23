Citizens Business Bank Makes New $219,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $60.08 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $259.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

