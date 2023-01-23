Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,413 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $41.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $56.11.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

