Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. Citizens has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $119.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 11.96%.

In related news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,735.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Citizens news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Harvey J. Waite acquired 11,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,384.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 59,132 shares of company stock valued at $170,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Citizens during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 285.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

