Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Citizens stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. Citizens has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $119.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 11.96%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Citizens during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 285.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.
Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.
