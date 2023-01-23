Coastline Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

Home Depot stock opened at $315.00 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $374.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

