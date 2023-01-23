Cogeco Inc. (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.731 per share on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Cogeco Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CGO stock opened at C$58.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$918.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. Cogeco has a twelve month low of C$52.06 and a twelve month high of C$85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.20.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$746.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogeco will post 10.7799996 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGO. CIBC lowered Cogeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$84.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cogeco from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

