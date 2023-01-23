Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $83.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

