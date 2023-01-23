Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Update

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Community West Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CWBC opened at $14.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $129.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 3.3% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 289,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

