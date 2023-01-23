Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCU. HSBC downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $14.70 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Dividend Announcement

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $736.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.312 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,464.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

