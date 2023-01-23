Comparing Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Technologies International and AZZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Technologies International $74.16 million 1.65 $6.32 million $0.25 52.12 AZZ $902.66 million 1.12 $84.02 million ($1.05) -38.57

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Technologies International. AZZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Technologies International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Technologies International 0 0 0 0 N/A AZZ 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Northern Technologies International and AZZ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Northern Technologies International currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.17%. AZZ has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.75%. Given Northern Technologies International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Technologies International is more favorable than AZZ.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Technologies International and AZZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Technologies International 3.07% 4.18% 3.36% AZZ -2.46% 15.04% 5.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.4% of Northern Technologies International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of AZZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Northern Technologies International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of AZZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Northern Technologies International has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZZ has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Northern Technologies International pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. AZZ pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Northern Technologies International pays out 112.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AZZ pays out -64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

AZZ beats Northern Technologies International on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications. The Zerust segment provides corrosion mitigation solutions and services to oil, gas and chemical processing applications. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Circle Pines, MN.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc. offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to the steel fabrication and other industries. It serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The Infrastructure Solutions segment provides products and services to support industrial and electrical applications. It offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, and tubular products, as well as solutions and engineering resources to multi-national companies. This segment sells its products through internal sales force, manufacturers' representatives, distributors, and agents. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

