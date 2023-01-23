Comparing Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) & Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 37.42% 39.10% 21.77% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Carbon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 4.52 -$65.67 million $5.73 5.99 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.03 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Carbon Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riley Exploration Permian.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Riley Exploration Permian and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riley Exploration Permian presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.43%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Carbon Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Carbon Energy

(Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.