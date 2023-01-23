ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $160.00 at Barclays

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $151.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $121.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

