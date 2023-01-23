Contrasting Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Glaukos shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Glaukos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Biotricity and Glaukos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 1 0 2.50 Glaukos 0 4 5 0 2.56

Risk & Volatility

Biotricity presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 422.26%. Glaukos has a consensus price target of $56.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.77%. Given Biotricity’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Glaukos.

Biotricity has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and Glaukos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million 5.16 -$29.13 million ($0.46) -1.66 Glaukos $294.01 million 7.87 -$49.59 million ($1.90) -25.54

Biotricity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -265.11% -6,795.29% -155.92% Glaukos -31.45% -16.16% -8.96%

Summary

Glaukos beats Biotricity on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

(Get Rating)

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology is comprised of monitoring device and software components, which are made available to the market to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B. Bergheim, Morteza Gharib, and Richard Hill on July 14, 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.