Contrasting Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Protara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -643.48% -156.10% -128.23% Protara Therapeutics N/A -24.86% -23.36%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 1 1 0 2.50 Protara Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brickell Biotech and Protara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Protara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 677.03%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Brickell Biotech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Protara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $400,000.00 16.88 -$39.47 million ($13.52) -0.17 Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.25 million ($3.35) -0.88

Brickell Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Protara Therapeutics. Protara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Brickell Biotech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage company engaged in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders. The company was founded by Jesse Shefferman and Jacqueline Zummo in March 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

